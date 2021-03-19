Marte (ankle) is starting in center field and batting leadoff in Friday's spring game against the Brewers.
The 27-year-old exited Tuesday's matchup with the A's due to soreness in his left ankle, but he's ready to retake the field Friday. Marte seems likely to open the season as the starter in center field but could also see time at the keystone.
