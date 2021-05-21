Marte started in center field, batted second and went 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Dodgers.

Marte was activated off the injured list Wednesday and started for the first time since injuring his hamstring April 7. Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo is expected to slow-walk Marte's return initially -- as evidenced by having him in the two-hole instead of his customary leadoff spot -- so expect rest days during the first week or so before he resumes an everyday role in center field.