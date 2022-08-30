Marte started at second base and went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, an RBI and two runs scored in Monday's 13-7 win over Philadelphia.

Marte was restricted to designated hitter and pinch hitter roles the past week, but he returned to the field just in time to accommodate Arizona's callup of top prospect Corbin Carroll. Opening up the DH slot allows manager Torey Lovullo to fill up the outfield with young guns Carroll, Alex Thomas and Daulton Varsho while giving Jake McCarthy's hot bat a home in the lineup.