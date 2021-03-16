Marte (foot) is back in the lineup Tuesday against Oakland, batting second and playing center field.
Marte got hit in the foot by a pitch Monday against the Mariners, but he checked out fine after the game. He won't even need a single day off despite the fact that it's still spring training, so there's seemingly little reason to worry about any lingering effects.
