Marte (illness) is back in the lineup Monday against the Cubs, leading off and playing center field, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Marte was scratched Sunday with a non-COVID illness, but it was evidently a minor issue. There's little reason to fear for his readiness for Opening Day.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Scratched with non-COVID illness•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Swats leadoff homer•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Returns to action Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Nursing sore ankle•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Exits with possible injury•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Returns to lineup•