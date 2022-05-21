Marte is starting Saturday against the Cubs.
Marte has dealt with a sore hand recently, and he was out of the lineup for three of the last four games. However, he'll start at the keystone and bat third during Saturday's matchup, and he's also expected to start Sunday. Since the start of May, the 28-year-old has hit .365 with a home run, a triple, seven doubles, 11 runs, five RBI and a stolen base over 16 games.
