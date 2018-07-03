Marte (hamstring) will start at second base and bat sixth against the Cardinals on Tuesday.

Marte was able to come in as a defensive replacement during Monday's game and went 1-for-2 after being left out of the starting lineup due to a right hamstring cramp. Across 80 games this year, he's hit .247/.299/.413 with six home runs, 31 RBI and two stolen bases.

More News
Our Latest Stories