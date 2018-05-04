Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Rides pine Friday
Marte is not in the lineup Friday against the Astros.
Despite his 2-for-3 showing Thursday, Marte is hitting just .190 over the past seven games. As such, he'll head to the bench for a night off Friday, allowing Chris Owings to pick up a start at the keystone in his stead.
