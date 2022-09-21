Marte isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the Dodgers.
Marte will get a breather after going 2-for-7 with a home run and three runs scored between both games of Tuesday's doubleheader. In his place, Sergio Alcantara will start at second base and bat sixth.
