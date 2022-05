Marte went 2-for-2 with two walks, a double and two runs scored in Wednesday's 8-7 win over the Marlins.

Marte is still stuck below .200, but he extended a hit streak to five games, during which he's 6-for-18 with five extra-base hits, three walks and six runs scored. Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo has moved him around the order in effort to jumpstart the bat, and his recent run batting sixth against right-handers appears to have helped.