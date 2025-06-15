Marte went 1-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 8-7 win over San Diego.

Marte's infield single in the bottom of the ninth inning produced the first of five runs, giving Arizona a comeback victory. The hit also extended the second baseman's on-base streak to 12 contests, during which Marte has gone 15-for-43 (.349) with 11 walks, four home runs, 10 RBI and 11 runs scored. He's slashing .295/.418/.564 with 12 home runs and 23 RBI over 44 games on the season.