Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Sad to leave the Bay Area

Marte went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Giants.

Marte may be sad to leave San Francisco after going 7-for-15 and homering in all three games of the series. The three homers raised his season total to 12, just two shy the career-high mark he set over 153 games in 2018. He'll look to extend his home run streak Monday when the Diamondbacks open a four-game set in Colorado.

