Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Scores twice Friday
Marte went 1-for-4 with a double, walk and two runs Friday in the Diamondbacks' 9-4 win over the Rockies.
The power production is beginning to tick up steadily for Marte, whose two-bagger in the series opener was his 10th extra-base hit in as many games. The hot-hitting Daniel Descalso has made a case for regular playing time at second base against right-handed pitching, but Marte's ability to play the other middle-infield spot should continue to create a path for him in the lineup. Nick Ahmed, who is hitting .200 over his last 15 games, hit the bench Friday to make room for Marte at shortstop.
