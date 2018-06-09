Marte went 1-for-4 with a double, walk and two runs Friday in the Diamondbacks' 9-4 win over the Rockies.

The power production is beginning to tick up steadily for Marte, whose two-bagger in the series opener was his 10th extra-base hit in as many games. The hot-hitting Daniel Descalso has made a case for regular playing time at second base against right-handed pitching, but Marte's ability to play the other middle-infield spot should continue to create a path for him in the lineup. Nick Ahmed, who is hitting .200 over his last 15 games, hit the bench Friday to make room for Marte at shortstop.

More News
Our Latest Stories