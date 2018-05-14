Marte went 2-for-4 with a double and a pair of runs Sunday in the Diamondbacks' 6-4 loss to the Nationals.

Marte is in the midst of a five-game hitting streak, but he has a long way to go before his season batting line returns to a respectable level. Through 157 plate appearances, Marte is slashing .228/.287/.324, with the average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage all representing the worst marks of his career. Marte could be at risk of losing playing time at the keystone to utility men Daniel Descalso or Chris Owings once Jake Lamb (shoulder, elbow) is activated from the 10-day disabled list and reinstalled as the Diamondbacks' primary third baseman.