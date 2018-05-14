Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Scores twice Sunday
Marte went 2-for-4 with a double and a pair of runs Sunday in the Diamondbacks' 6-4 loss to the Nationals.
Marte is in the midst of a five-game hitting streak, but he has a long way to go before his season batting line returns to a respectable level. Through 157 plate appearances, Marte is slashing .228/.287/.324, with the average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage all representing the worst marks of his career. Marte could be at risk of losing playing time at the keystone to utility men Daniel Descalso or Chris Owings once Jake Lamb (shoulder, elbow) is activated from the 10-day disabled list and reinstalled as the Diamondbacks' primary third baseman.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Reaches base twice Thursday•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Rides pine Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Gets first steal of season•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Heads to bench Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Drops in order•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Day off Thursday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Bregman
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...