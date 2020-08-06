Marte went 3-for-5 with an RBI double and two runs scored in Wednesday's 14-7 win over the Astros.

Marte's biggest contributions came in the fourth inning. In his first at-bat of the inning, he hit a leadoff single and scored on a Kole Calhoun inside-the-park homer. Marte then doubled home Stephen Vogt before scoring on a Calhoun single for the eighth of nine Arizona runs in the rally. The 26-year-old Marte has a homer, three RBI, six runs scored and a .319 batting average in 12 games this season.