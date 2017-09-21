Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Scores twice Wednesday
Marte went 1-for-5 with a double, two runs and an RBI in Wednesday's 13-7 win over the Padres.
Though he collected his 15th extra-base hit in 64 games, Marte's power production has tapered off dramatically in recent weeks. He's delivered a home run and a pair of doubles over his last 91 at-bats, slashing a meager .220/.301/.275 over that span. Due to his strong defense up the middle along with a lack of attractive alternatives, Marte's starting role still looks to be secure, though that could change heading into the postseason if Chris Owings (finger) proves healthy once he's activated from the 60-day disabled list Sept. 29.
