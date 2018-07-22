Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Scores twice
Marte went 2-for-3 and a walk with two runs scored Saturday against the Rockies.
Marte recorded his second consecutive multi-hit game and has been productive in the weekend set against the Rockies, knocking in four and scoring twice in two games. Despite hitting well since the start of June, Marte frequently bats in the bottom-third of the Diamondbacks lineup, holding back his potential to post standout counting stats.
