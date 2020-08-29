Marte went 2-for-3 a double and two runs scored in Friday's win over San Francisco.
Marte continues to produce at a steady rate and has been one of the most consistent hitters in the Diamondbacks lineup. The star second baseman is hitting .309 with eight doubles, eight RBI and 11 runs scored in 97 at-bats this month.
