Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Scratched Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marte was scratched from the lineup for Friday's game against the Mets due to an illness, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Ildemaro Vargas will shift to second base with Marte out of the lineup, and Jose Fernandez will enter the starting nine to fill the opening at first.
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