Marte was scratched from the lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Dodgers.

Marte was originally in the lineup for Tuesday's nightcap but was absent from an updated starting nine for undisclosed reasons. He came off the bench in Game 1 and went 2-for-2 with two RBI, and it's unlikely the Diamondbacks would opt to keep him out of the lineup for both games of the twin bill without some sort of injury.