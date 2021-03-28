Marte was scratched from Sunday's Cactus League lineup with a non-COVID illness, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.
The 27-year-old was slated to start in center field and bat leadoff, but he'll instead receive the day off. The specifics of the situation remain unclear, but it's unlikely to affect Marte's availability for Opening Day.
