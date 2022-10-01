Marte was placed on the injured list Friday.
He was originally listed as part of Friday's lineup, so it's unclear what the exact injury is, but Marte hasn't been 100 percent healthy for much of the season. Buddy Kennedy, who was recalled in a corresponding move, could get some opportunities over the final days of the season.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Riding pine Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Homers in nightcap•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Not in Saturday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Snaps homer drought in victory•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Not part of Sunday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Delivers lone run•