Marte started at designated hitter and went 0-for-2 with two walks in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Tigers.
Marte hasn't played the field since injuring his hamstring last weekend. He served at DH on Wednesday and again Friday. Jake Hager filled in at second base with Buddy Kennedy nursing a wrist injury.
