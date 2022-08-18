Marte (hamstring) entered Wednesday's game as a pinch hitter and went 0-for-1 in a 3-2 win over the Giants.

Marte pinch hit for Alek Thomas in the seventh but did not play the field beyond that plate appearance. Daulton Varsho replaced Thomas in center field. His appearance as a pinch hitter suggests Marte's hamstring injury is a minor one, and he could return to the starting lineup before the end of the week.