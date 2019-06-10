Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Sets new career best

Marte went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in an 8-2 victory against the Blue Jays on Sunday.

With this homer, Marte has already set a career high, passing his 14 long balls from last season. As a result of all these home runs, Marte also owns a career-high .513 slugging percentage. He is batting .268 with 15 home runs, 45 RBI, 39 runs and three steals in 261 at-bats this season.