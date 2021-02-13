Marte could see most of his time in center field in 2021 after the Diamondbacks signed Asdrubal Cabrera, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

The Diamondbacks appear to view the switch-hitting Cabrera as a third baseman, who could force Eduardo Escobar to second base on days when he starts. The domino effect of that is Marte moving off second to center field, where he primarily played in 2019. Marte played 41 of 45 games in 2020 at second base.