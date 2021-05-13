Marte (hamstring) will play center field in a four-inning simulated game Friday, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.
Marte had hoped that he'd be able to begin a rehab assignment Thursday or Friday, but he'll instead see game action in a sim game. If his appearance in the simulated game goes well, the 27-year-old could begin a rehab assignment in the near future.
