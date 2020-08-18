Marte will hit the bench for the first time this season Tuesday against Oakland, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Marte has made excellent contact in recent games, hitting .387 over his last seven contests. Eduardo Escobar will slide to second base Tuesday, with Jake Lamb starting at third.
