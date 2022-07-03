Marte is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies.

Marte will head to the bench for only the second time since he made his return from a hamstring injury June 21. Because the injury still inhibits his lateral movement in the infield, Marte has served exclusively as a designated hitter in his eight starts since returning to the lineup, going a collective 6-for-27 with a home run, nine walks, four runs and two RBI over those games. Cooper Hummel will serve as Arizona's DH in the series finale Sunday.