Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Sitting again Saturday

Marte (hamstring) remains out of the lineup Saturday against the Dodgers.

Marte left Tuesday's game with a right hamstring cramp, and while he was able to return for the Diamondbacks' next game, he's now been on the bench for two straight. His absence Friday was said to be precautionary. Tim Locastro is starting in center field Saturday with lefty Clayton Kershaw due up for Los Angeles.

