Marte (hamstring) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Giants.
The 28-year-old suffered the injury Sunday against the Rockies and will be sidelined Wednesday for the third consecutive contest. Manager Torey Lovullo previously indicated the injury wouldn't necessitate a trip to the injured list, so Marte should still be considered day-to-day.
