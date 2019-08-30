Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Sitting as precaution
Marte is out of Friday's lineup as a precaution due to his right hamstring issue, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.
Marte was pulled from Thursday's game after feeling something around the area where he experienced the hamstring cramp earlier in the week, and manager Torey Lovullo isn't taking any chances. It's unclear if the 25-year-old will be available off the bench, but he should be considered day-to-day for now.
