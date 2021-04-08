Marte (hamstring) isn't starting Thursday's game against the Rockies.
Marte left Wednesday's loss to Colorado with an apparent right hamstring injury and won't be in the lineup for the series finale as a result. The severity of Marte's injury isn't yet known, but Tim Locastro will take over in center field and lead off Thursday.
