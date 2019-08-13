Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Sitting Tuesday

Marte is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Rockies.

Tuesday appears to be just a routine day off for the 25-year-old, who is carrying a nine-game hitting streak with one homer, eight runs and three RBI over that time. Jarrod Dyson will shift to center field, leading off, with Josh Rojas starting in right field, batting sixth.

