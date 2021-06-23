Marte (hamstring) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brewers.

The Diamondbacks' decision to keep Marte on the bench for the day game after a night game comes as little surprise after a tight left hamstring forced his removal in the first inning of Tuesday's 5-0 loss. Manager Torey Lovullo labeled Marte as day-to-day after the contest, but that doesn't necessarily mean the 27-year-old is out of the woods for avoiding a trip to the injured list. The Diamondbacks will presumably check back in with Marte following Thursday's team off day before determining his availability for the three-game weekend series in San Diego.