Marte is not in the lineup Thursday against the Braves.

Marte has started the past 14 games for Arizona, slashing .269/.406/.635 with five homers, a stolen base and an 11:9 BB:K over that stretch. With the 25-year-old Marte situated on the bench Thursday, Wilmer Flores is starting at the keystone and hitting sixth.

