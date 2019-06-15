Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Slams two homers

Marte went 2-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs in Saturday's 10-3 victory over the Nationals.

Marte homered twice off Stephen Strasburg, on the first pitch of the game and leading off the fourth inning. The homers were his 18th and 19th of the season after hitting 14 all of last season. Marte now sports a .280/.333/.549 slash line for the season and has driven in 49 in 286 at-bats.