Marte went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and a run scored in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Pirates.
Marte is on a 16-game hitting streak, and he was the only Diamondback to record multiple hits Saturday. He's 23-for-59 (.390) during the streak. The second baseman hasn't enjoyed over-the-fence power with just three home runs in 50 contests, but he's up to 19 doubles. He's posted a .268/.338/.432 slash line with 18 RBI, 25 runs scored and three stolen bases.
