Marte (hamstring) will participate in a live batting practice session Wednesday, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.
Marte resumed some baseball activity over the weekend, and he'll take another step in his recovery process Wednesday. It's not yet clear when the 27-year-old will be cleared to return to game action, but a better idea of his return timetable could come into focus after his live batting practice.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Begins slow ramp up•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: No baseball activity yet•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Placed on injured list•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Slated to undergo MRI•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Sitting out Thursday•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Suffers apparent hamstring injury•