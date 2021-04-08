Marte (hamstring) will undergo an MRI on Friday, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.
Marte isn't starting Thursday's series finale against the Rockies after he left Wednesday's loss with a right hamstring injury. His MRI could provide a better idea of the severity of the issue, and a timetable for his return could come into focus once the results of the tests are known.
