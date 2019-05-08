Marte will start at second base and bat fifth Wednesday against the Rays.

Marte has hit either first or second in the order in each of his past five starts, but he'll move into the heart of the lineup to provide the Diamondbacks with an infusion of power as top slugger Christian Walker rests. With nine home runs through Arizona's first 36 contests, Marte is well on his way to surpass last season's career-high total of 14 long balls.