Marte went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in the Diamondbacks' 9-3 win over the Giants on Saturday.

It was the fourth two-hit performance in seven starts for Marte, who also doubled up his previous career-high home-run total (five) from 2017 when he took Andrew Suarez deep for a two-run shot in the first inning. After delivering a lowly .582 OPS through the end of May, Marte has looked like a completely different player over the past two-plus months. Dating back to the beginning of June, Marte is slashing .296/.380/.575 with nine home runs, 31 RBI and 35 runs in 55 games, making him one of the more valuable fantasy commodities in the middle infield during that stretch.

More News
Our Latest Stories