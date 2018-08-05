Marte went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in the Diamondbacks' 9-3 win over the Giants on Saturday.

It was the fourth two-hit performance in seven starts for Marte, who also doubled up his previous career-high home-run total (five) from 2017 when he took Andrew Suarez deep for a two-run shot in the first inning. After delivering a lowly .582 OPS through the end of May, Marte has looked like a completely different player over the past two-plus months. Dating back to the beginning of June, Marte is slashing .296/.380/.575 with nine home runs, 31 RBI and 35 runs in 55 games, making him one of the more valuable fantasy commodities in the middle infield during that stretch.