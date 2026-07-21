Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Slugs homer in loss

Marte went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Athletics.

Marte got Arizona on the board when he took Jeffrey Springs deep in the sixth inning. This was Marte's first homer since he ended June with long balls in four consecutive games. He's hitting just .222 with four extra-base hits and five RBI over 15 contests in July. For the season, the second baseman is batting .258 with a .773 OPS, 18 homers, 58 RBI, 54 runs scored, 19 doubles, three triples and four stolen bases over 96 contests. His homer was his 100th hit of the campaign.