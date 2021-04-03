Marte went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and a double in a loss to the Padres on Friday.
Marte supplied both of the Diamondbacks' runs in the loss, taking Craig Stammen deep for a two-run blast in the seventh inning. Through two games, the center fielder has collected six hits in 10 at-bats, going deep twice and driving in three.
