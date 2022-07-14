Marte went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Wednesday against the Giants.
Marte took Sam Long yard in the third inning to record his seventh home run of the season. He returned to the lineup after getting Tuesday to allow an extra day of rest for his lingering hamstring injury. The issue has caused him to serve as Arizona's designated hitter exclusively since June 21. In 18 games since, Marte has managed a .268 average with three home runs, six RBI and 10 runs scored. Overall, Marte owns a .269/.363/.444 line across 322 plate appearances for the season.
