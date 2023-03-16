Marte is batting .154 (2-for-13) with one double, three walks, one RBI and one run scored over five spring games.

Marte is currently at the World Baseball Classic as part of Team Dominican Republic. When he returns to MLB action, the 29-year-old will be Arizona's primary second baseman. After a brief dalliance as a center fielder, the Diamondbacks decided to move him back to second base due to injuries that were perceived as a result of him playing the outfield. As an infielder in 2022, Marte played 137 games but his .728 OPS was his lowest output since 2016.