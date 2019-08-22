Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Smacks 27th homer

Marte went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk Wednesday against the Rockies.

Marte took Tim Melville deep in the sixth inning for his 27th homer of the season. He's in the midst of a five-game hit streak, but more impressively has at least one hit in 14 of 16 games in August. That's helped him maintain his strong results, as he's now hitting .319/.381/.571 across 538 plate appearances for the season.

