Marte went 2-for-4 with a home run, a triple, four RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 10-1 win over the Nationals.

Marte provided a big three-run homer in the third inning and added a sacrifice fly in the eighth. This was his third multi-hit effort in his last five games, and he's gone deep four times in his last seven. Notably, the 28-year-old started at second base -- lingering effects from a hamstring injury had kept him limited to designated hitter for much of the last month. He owns a .274/.364/.466 slash line with nine homers, 33 RBI, 47 runs scored, four stolen bases, two triples and 26 doubles in 340 plate appearances.