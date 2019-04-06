Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Smacks two homers
Marte went 2-for-5 with two home runs and five RBI in Friday's 15-8 victory over the Red Sox.
Marte launched a solo homer to right in the fourth and hit a grand slam in the sixth to essentially put the game on ice. The 25-year-old continues to see the ball well at the dish and is now 11-for-36 with three homers, 11 RBI and two stolen bases over eight games.
