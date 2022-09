Marte went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Padres.

Marte hit the first of three Arizona solo homers in the contest, smashing a 423-foot shot in the fourth inning. It was his first long ball since July 27, a span of 36 games. After going deep 32 times in 2019, Marte has hit only 27 homers in 260 contests since.